Four Israeli Soldiers Killed in Southern Lebanon Clashes Amid Escalating Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

Four Israeli troops were killed on Tuesday during the clashes in southern Lebanon, reported the Jerusalem Post. Southern Lebanon has been facing airstrikes and a ground offensive from Israeli forces since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2.

According to Lebanese authorities, at least 1,247 people have since been killed and 3,690 injured in Israeli attacks.

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Israel Defense Forces have claimed to have eliminated several key Hezbollah leaders.

Yesterday, in a post on X, IDF claimed that it eliminated Hamza Ibrahim Rakin, Deputy Commander of Hezbollah’s Unit 1800, along with the unit’s Operations Officer.

Read Also Israel Expands Military Footprint In Lebanon As Border Tensions Surge

According to IDF, Rakin served as a key liaison between Hezbollah and Palestinian terrorist organisations, and his unit, 1800, is responsible for coordinating between Hezbollah and Palestinian terrorist organisations operating in Lebanon, Gaza, Syria, and Judea & Samaria.