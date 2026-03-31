 Four Israeli Soldiers Killed in Southern Lebanon Clashes Amid Escalating Israel-Hezbollah Conflict
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Four Israeli Soldiers Killed in Southern Lebanon Clashes Amid Escalating Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

Four Israeli soldiers were killed in clashes in southern Lebanon as fighting between Israel and Hezbollah intensified. Israeli airstrikes and ground operations follow a March 2 cross-border attack. Lebanese authorities report over 1,200 deaths. The IDF claims it eliminated senior Hezbollah leader Hamza Ibrahim Rakin, linked to coordination with Palestinian militant groups.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, March 31, 2026, 01:33 PM IST
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Four Israeli troops were killed on Tuesday during the clashes in southern Lebanon, reported the Jerusalem Post. Southern Lebanon has been facing airstrikes and a ground offensive from Israeli forces since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2.

According to Lebanese authorities, at least 1,247 people have since been killed and 3,690 injured in Israeli attacks.

Israel Defense Forces have claimed to have eliminated several key Hezbollah leaders.

Yesterday, in a post on X, IDF claimed that it eliminated Hamza Ibrahim Rakin, Deputy Commander of Hezbollah’s Unit 1800, along with the unit’s Operations Officer.

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According to IDF, Rakin served as a key liaison between Hezbollah and Palestinian terrorist organisations, and his unit, 1800, is responsible for coordinating between Hezbollah and Palestinian terrorist organisations operating in Lebanon, Gaza, Syria, and Judea & Samaria.

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