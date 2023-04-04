Former US President Donald Trump to appear in court, here's what's lined up for him today

US President Donald Trump | PIC: AFP

Former US President Donald Trump is set to appear in court on Tuesday, where he will be formally charged and fingerprinted in a watershed moment ahead of next year's presidential election. The arraignment, where Trump will be in court to hear charges and have a chance to enter a plea, was planned for 2:15 p.m. (1815 GMT) on Tuesday.

Trump was indicted last week, becoming the first sitting or former president to face criminal charges, over a case involving a 2016 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. Trump has said he is innocent and is due to plead not guilty.

Photography, videography and radio coverage were initially opposed by Trump's lawyers as they believed it would exacerbate an already almost circus-like atmosphere around this case, detracting from dignity and decorum. However, Judge Juan Merchan late on Monday ruled that five photographers would be admitted before the arraignment starts to take pictures for several minutes until they must stop, with cameras allowed in the hallways of the building.

Charges to be disclosed on Tuesday

The specific charges in the indictment by a grand jury convened are due to be disclosed on Tuesday. Trump and his allies have portrayed the charges as politically motivated. Yahoo News late on Monday said Trump would face 34 felony counts for falsification of business records. Citing a single source briefed on Tuesday's arraignment procedures, Yahoo said none of the charges against Trump were misdemeanors.

Protests expected for and against Trump

Trump will turn himself in on Tuesday amid tight security as demonstrations were expected for and against a man who has riled liberals and some global allies but is lauded by many white blue-collar and conservative Christian voters. Police over the weekend began erecting barricades near Trump Tower and the Manhattan Criminal Court building, with demonstrations expected at both sites on Tuesday.

The city's mayor, Eric Adams, warned potential rabble-rousers to behave. Asked if he was worried about unrest, President Joe Biden, a Democrat who is widely expected to seek re-election and face a potential rematch against Trump, said: “No, I have faith in the New York Police Department."

Case divides opinions

The case has divided people in New York, where Trump's name is emblazoned on buildings related to his business ventures. "It's a terrific day. I hope it goes well and that he is eventually found guilty," said New Jersey resident Robert Hoatson, 71, outside Trump Tower on Monday. But Trump backer Susan Miller, leaning against the metal barriers on 5th Avenue just south of Trump Tower on Monday evening, said she hoped the show of support would "give him a little strength when he goes down... to battle." "He's honest as the day is long,” she said, adding she planned to return on Tuesday.

Trump's popularity in the Republican Party

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Monday, conducted after news broke that he would face criminal charges, Trump's lead has widened over rivals in the Republican Party's presidential nominating contest. He is also the frontrunner to be the Republican nominee in 2024.

Trump is due to return to Florida and deliver remarks from Mar-a-Lago at 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday (0015 GMT on Wednesday), his office said. The District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, who led the investigation, will later give a news conference in the afternoon.