Former UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, set to become a father for the eighth time at 58

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is all set to become a father for the eighth time at age 58. On Friday, the former British PM's wife, Carrie Johnson, announced that she is pregnant with the couple's third child.

Carrie Johnson has posted the news on her official Instagram account with a caption that says,"New team member arriving in just a few weeks 🐣. I’ve felt pretty exhausted for much of the last 8 months but we can’t wait to meet this little one. Wilf is v excited about being a big brother again and has been chattering about it nonstop. Don’t think Romy has a clue what’s coming…She soon will!"

Who is Carrie Johnson?

Carrie Johnson, formerly known as Carrie Symonds, is a prominent British political activist and conservationist. She has experience working as a media official for the Conservative Party and currently serves as a senior adviser to Oceana, an ocean conservation charity.

Carrie and Boris Johnson got married in May 2021, and they have two children together: Wilf, born in April 2020, and Romy, born in December 2021. This is the first time the couple has welcomed a child while not residing in Downing Street, as they left their official residence in September of the previous year when Boris Johnson faced political challenges within his own government.

Boris Johnson has been married twice before, and Carrie is his third wife. He has four children from his previous marriage to Marina Wheeler and one more child from an affair with art consultant Helen Macintyre, as reported by the BBC. The exact number of children he has has not been officially confirmed. However, he did not have any children with his first wife, Allegra Mostyn-Owen.

