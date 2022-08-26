Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey reveals his biggest regret about the microblogging platform; check inside

Jack Dorsey | File Image

Twitter founder and ex-CEO Jack Dorsey responded to a netizen on Thursday by sharing that his biggest regret is "Twitter becoming a company."

“@Jack wondering what was your intent on Twitter and has it turned out the way you wanted? It feels a bit skewed leftward right now. How do we straighten it? It seems an inordinate amount of rightward-leaning Twitter users are being banned or kicked off. It can't be good for MDAU,” a netizen questioned on the microblogging platform.

Little did the Twitter user expect that Jack would write back. He wrote replying the tweet by user identified as Rudy and said, “The biggest issue and my biggest regret is that it became a company.” The response came in to the question about whether Twitter turned out the way he had envisioned.

Jack Dorsey stepped down as the Twitter CEO after 16 years, on November 29, 2021. His resignation was effective immediately and succeeded by the company's former CTO Parag Agrawal.

As Elon Musk looks to fight a lawsuit by Twitter seeking to make him complete the $44 billion acquisition he had proposed earlier, the tech billionaire's legal team submitted a subpoena for evidence from former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. According to reports, Dorsey stands to receive $978 million if the agreement for billionaire Elon Musk to buy Twitter is completed.