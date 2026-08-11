Former Syrian President Bashar Assad, Brother Maher Sentenced To Death In Absentia For War Crimes | X - HassounMazen

A Syrian court on Tuesday sentenced ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad and his younger brother Maher to death in absentia for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed during Syria’s 14-year conflict, which left about half a million people dead.

Assad’s maternal cousin Atef Najib was also sentenced to death in the same case over his role in leading the crackdown in the southern province of Daraa, which triggered the uprising and subsequently the civil war, the Associated Press reports.

Najib hears sentence amid tight security

Najib, wearing a prisoner’s uniform, stood inside a cage amid tight security as the judge pronounced the sentence.

Najib, a former Syrian army brigadier general, headed the Political Security Branch in the southern province of Daraa under Assad in 2011. He was later detained and became one of the highest-ranking officials to face trial.

Assad brothers fled to Russia

Bashar Assad and Maher fled to Russia after insurgents marched into Damascus in December 2014.