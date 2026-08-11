 Former Syrian President Bashar Assad, Brother Maher Sentenced To Death In Absentia For War Crimes
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldFormer Syrian President Bashar Assad, Brother Maher Sentenced To Death In Absentia For War Crimes

Former Syrian President Bashar Assad, Brother Maher Sentenced To Death In Absentia For War Crimes

A Syrian court sentenced former President Bashar Assad, his brother Maher Assad and cousin Atef Najib to death in absentia over alleged crimes against humanity and war crimes during Syria’s 14-year conflict. Najib, accused of leading the 2011 crackdown in Daraa, appeared in court under tight security. Assad brothers reportedly fled to Russia after rebels entered Damascus.

Deeksha PandeyUpdated: Tuesday, August 11, 2026, 03:55 PM IST
Former Syrian President Bashar Assad, Brother Maher Sentenced To Death In Absentia For War Crimes
Former Syrian President Bashar Assad, Brother Maher Sentenced To Death In Absentia For War Crimes | X - HassounMazen

A Syrian court on Tuesday sentenced ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad and his younger brother Maher to death in absentia for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed during Syria’s 14-year conflict, which left about half a million people dead.

Assad’s maternal cousin Atef Najib was also sentenced to death in the same case over his role in leading the crackdown in the southern province of Daraa, which triggered the uprising and subsequently the civil war, the Associated Press reports.

Read Also
Syria’s Ousted Dictator Bashar Al-Assad Sentenced To Death In Absentia For War Crimes, Crimes...
Syria’s Ousted Dictator Bashar Al-Assad Sentenced To Death In Absentia For War Crimes, Crimes...

Najib hears sentence amid tight security

Najib, wearing a prisoner’s uniform, stood inside a cage amid tight security as the judge pronounced the sentence.

Najib, a former Syrian army brigadier general, headed the Political Security Branch in the southern province of Daraa under Assad in 2011. He was later detained and became one of the highest-ranking officials to face trial.

Assad brothers fled to Russia

Bashar Assad and Maher fled to Russia after insurgents marched into Damascus in December 2014.

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source