 Former Prince Andrew Arrested Over Epstein Links; Released After Hours Of Questioning
Former British royal Prince Andrew was arrested in connection with alleged links to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and questioned for several hours before being released. Police said he remains under investigation and has neither been charged nor cleared. The development has reignited scrutiny over Andrew’s long-standing association with Epstein and past allegations against him.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 10:22 AM IST
article-image
London: Former Prince Andrew  was arrested on Thursday at the Sandringham estate in eastern England on suspicion of misconduct in public office following allegations that he shared confidential government documents with Jeffrey Epstein. He was released a few hours later.

Questioned By Thames Valley Police

Andrew, who turned 66 on Thursday, was questioned throughout the day by detectives from Thames Valley Police. Authorities confirmed that he was released under investigation, meaning he has neither been formally charged nor cleared of wrongdoing.

In a statement, Thames Valley Police said “Thames Valley Police is able to provide an update in relation to an investigation into the offence of misconduct in public office.”

article-image

Royal Family Responds

Following the development, King Charles III said “the law must take its course” and stressed that authorities have his “wholehearted support and co-operation.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales also expressed support for the King’s statement.

Former Prince Charles public standing has long been overshadowed by his association with Epstein, whom he met in the 1990s. Andrew faced sexual abuse allegations from Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she was trafficked to him as a minor. Andrew has consistently denied the allegations.

