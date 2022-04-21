Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan says 'Army more important than me', takes veiled swipe at Army chief Bajwa

In a veiled reference to Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the fault of one person does not make the whole institution faulty, hailing the Pakistan army whilst simultaneously criticising the present army chief.

The PTI chairman was addressing a record breaking Twitter space session late Wednesday night with at least 166,000 people attending it.

He said he will hit the streets with the masses to oppose tooth and nail any bid to give former prime minister Nawaz Sharif a second NRO (a political amnesty). He claimed that Sharif had tried to weaken the army while in power.

He said Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif apprehend a fate similar to what Russian oligarchs are experiencing now.

Squashing claims bearing negative connotations against pivotal institutions of the country that hold the “corridors of power”, Imran said only a few elements indulged in corrupt practices and not the entire institution.

“If one person makes a mistake, it does not mean that the whole institution is at fault. There are also humans [in institutions]... if one or two individuals do something wrong, the entire institution is not responsible for their act.”

The PTI leader urged his supporters to not say anything against the armed forces of Pakistan. “Never ever speak against the army. If we didn’t have the army, we wouldn’t have survived. The army is more necessary than Imran Khan,” he said.

He added that enemies of Pakistan were attacking the army and both Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari undermined the army when in power. “What were Dawn leaks and Memogate?” he asked.

The Pakistan Army, which has ruled the coup-prone country for more than half of its 73 plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy.

Khan, 69, is the only Pakistani prime minister to be ousted in a no-confidence motion in Parliament. He was replaced by Shehbaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N).

He called on his supporters to reach Minar-i-Pakistan in Lahore on Thursday to make it the biggest-ever rally in the country’s history.

The cricketer-turned-politician said that all institutions are not corrupt but some “elements indulge in bad practices”.

Khan, in the same breath, praised the Army, saying “Pakistan needs the Armed forces more than Imran Khan. Had the strong Army not been here, Pakistan might have been dismembered into three pieces.” Since his ouster, there have been anti-Bajwa and anti-judges trends on social media, forcing the Army chief and the chief justice of Pakistan to condemn the smear campaign.

Both the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Federal Investigation Agency launched a crackdown on PTI social media activists and arrested 15 people. Such Twitter trends could not be curbed despite the action.

The military viewed Khan and his conservative agenda favourably when he won the election, but that support waned after a falling-out over the appointment of the country's next spy chief and the economic troubles.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 09:59 AM IST