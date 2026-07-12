Former Google Executive Sheetal Wrzesien Allegedly Shot Dead In Georgia Home; Husband Arrested | X

Former Google executive killed in Georgia home

Indian American Sheetal Wrzesien, a former Google executive, was allegedly shot dead by her husband at their home in Cobb County, Georgia, US, according to a local media report. Their son, Jason Wrzesien, was also injured in the shooting at the family's residence on Laurel Creek Trail.

Husband arrested, faces multiple charges

Police arrested 56-year-old Kirk B. Wrzesien at the family's home on Tuesday night. He has been charged with felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

According to the Cobb County Police Department, officers responded to reports of gunfire at the couple's home in Smyrna shortly before 8 p.m. On reaching the scene, they found 57-year-old Sheetal Wrzesien with multiple gunshot wounds inside the house. She was later pronounced dead. Kirk Wrzesien is being held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Centre.

Neighbour says incident came as a shock

Joanne Anderson, who has lived in the neighbourhood for more than 20 years, said she was stunned by the incident.

"I didn't know what was going on.

I didn't know if someone had a heart attack or what had happened," Anderson said, according to Atlanta News First.