Food in the time of coronavirus: New York store creates Dr. Fauci donuts with physician's face on them

In recent days, with over 600,000 people in the world having tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Dr Anthony Fauci has become the face of the America's fight against the virus. The physician and mmunologist who has been the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for over three decades has now become the voice of reason when it comes to fact-checking myths and fighting fake news about the virus.

But his description as such may have been taken a tad bit too literally by some people. Recently, a doughnut shop in New York's Rochester began making confectionaries with his face on them them. The donuts themselves are simple. The good doctor's face has been printed on edible paper and placed at the heart of a buttercream frosting donut.