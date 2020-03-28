Food in the time of coronavirus: New York store creates Dr. Fauci donuts with physician's face on them

In recent days, with over 600,000 people in the world having tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Dr Anthony Fauci has become the face of the America's fight against the virus. The physician and mmunologist who has been the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for over three decades has now become the voice of reason when it comes to fact-checking myths and fighting fake news about the virus.
But his description as such may have been taken a tad bit too literally by some people. Recently, a doughnut shop in New York's Rochester began making confectionaries with his face on them them. The donuts themselves are simple. The good doctor's face has been printed on edible paper and placed at the heart of a buttercream frosting donut.
And if you thought that's a strange thing to eat, think again. The donuts have been flying off the shelves like hot cakes and Donuts Delite has been fielding orders from across the country. In fact if one logs on to their Facebook page, there are also people who have rated the eatery, adding that they had gone there with the intention of purchasing the Dr Fauci donuts.
"Whoever came up with this is a genius! Absolutely the best thing ever!" wrote one Facebook user.
"Great tribute to Dr. Fauci, well deserved," commented another
According to a CNN article, the bakery had wanted to "cheer people up". Nick Semeraro, the owner of the donut store told the publication that having noticed and liked Dr. Fauci's message, they had wanted to "give back and say thanks". And thus was born the 'Dr. Fauci Logo Donuts'.
A Facebook post advertising the donuts adds, "Dr. Anthony Fauci, NIAID Director, trying to help America! Thank you Dr. Fauci, Logo Donuts available for Touch-Less Delivery, Take-Out & Curb-Side Pick-Up."
It is not just New Yorkers who want to buy the now famous donut. According to the restaurant, they've been getting enquiries from across the country. The donuts however are only available at Donuts Delite at this time.
The United States is at present one of the countries worst affected by the novel coronavirus. It recently surpassed China to have the maximum number of cases in the world with over 104,000 cases. 450 people who had tested positive have passed away in New York.
