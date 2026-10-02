Flydubai Mid-Air Incident A ‘Terrorist Act’, UAE Official Says; Praises Smit Machchhar

A UAE official has described the mid-air incident involving flydubai flight FZ1073 as a “terrorist act” while praising Indian-origin pilot Smit Machchhar for his role in ensuring the aircraft landed safely, AFP reported on Friday.

The incident reportedly occurred when Machchhar was allegedly attacked by his co-pilot during the Dubai-Tel Aviv flight. Despite sustaining injuries, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers to intervene.

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Three Israeli passengers reportedly helped restrain the alleged attacker, while two other pilots who were on board took control of the aircraft. The flight was subsequently diverted to Saudi Arabia and landed safely at Tabuk Airport.

UAE orders specialised investigation

The development came a day after the UAE ordered a specialised investigation into the incident, which involved an alleged attempt by an Omani co-pilot to crash the aircraft.

Authorities said the probe would examine the circumstances and motives behind the incident, including any possible links to terrorist activity, prior planning or external direction.

Read Also Omani Co-Pilot Of Flydubai Flight To Be Handed Over To UAE After Preliminary Probe In Saudi Arabia

The UAE said its judicial authorities would have jurisdiction over the investigation as the aircraft is registered in the country and operates under its flag. It added that UAE law applies to offences committed on board, including those occurring outside its territory.

According to The Times of Israel, Saudi Arabia is expected to conduct the initial investigation before handing the accused co-pilot over to UAE authorities.