FlyDubai Flight To Tel Aviv Sends Hijack Code Mid-Air, Makes Emergency Turn Over Saudi Arabia

Wikipedia

A FlyDubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv activated an emergency transponder code on Wednesday morning, prompting attention from aviation trackers as the Boeing 737 MAX 8 altered its flight path over northern Saudi Arabia. The aircraft later stabilized and landed safely at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport, with the cause of the emergency yet to be officially confirmed.

Flight Squawks 7700 Mid-Air

FlyDubai flight FZ1073, operating from Dubai International Airport (DXB) to Tel Aviv (TLV), was reported by aviation tracking account SpotterIntel to have squawked 7700, the standard transponder code used to indicate a general emergency and request priority assistance from air traffic control.

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Flight-tracking data showed the Boeing 737 MAX 8 descending to around 15,000 feet before making a sharp right turn while flying over northern Saudi Arabia.

Aircraft Changes Course Before Stabilising

The aircraft reportedly circled briefly before resuming a more stable flight path towards Tel Aviv. The sudden change in altitude and direction came amid heightened regional security concerns, although there is no official indication so far that the incident was security-related.

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A separate update from SpotterIntel later confirmed that the aircraft had landed safely at Tel Aviv, with the emergency apparently resolved.

Cause Of Emergency Under Investigation

The reason behind the emergency alert remains unclear. While transponder code 7700 indicates a general emergency, it does not by itself identify whether the issue was medical, technical, operational or related to another circumstance.

There has been no official statement from FlyDubai or relevant aviation authorities explaining what triggered the alert. Further details are awaited.