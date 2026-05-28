Air India Extends Tel Aviv Flight Suspension Till July 31, West Asia Tensions Continue To Hit Travel

Air India has extended the suspension of its flights between Tel Aviv and Delhi till July 31 because of the uncertain security situation in West Asia. Earlier, the airline had suspended services only till the end of June.

A senior executive handling the airline’s Israel operations confirmed that the updated schedule was shared on Wednesday evening. According to the official, the flights have been “further suspended till 31 July due to the geopolitical situation”.

The West Asia conflict, which began in late February, has created several challenges for airlines across the world. Rising fuel prices and restrictions on airspace use have increased operating costs for carriers.

Air India had first paused its Tel Aviv operations till the end of May. The suspension was then extended till June-end and has now been pushed further by another month due to continuing uncertainty in the region.

Even though a ceasefire between the United States and Iran has held for some time, airlines are still cautious about restarting services to Israel.

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At present, only a limited number of airlines are operating flights to and from Tel Aviv. Israeli carriers such as El Al, Israir, Arkia and Air Haifa have resumed some services, while many international airlines continue to stay away from the route.

This has reduced travel options for people flying for work, holidays or family-related reasons.

The suspension has especially affected the more than 40,000 Indians living in Israel. Many are finding it difficult to travel back to India for personal or professional needs.

The limited number of flights available has also pushed up ticket prices sharply, adding to the worries of Indian workers and families in the region.