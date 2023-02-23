Florida Shocker! Gunman returns to crime scene, kills TV reporter, 9-year-old girl | Twitter/@OrangeCoSheriff

A TV reporter and a nine-year-old child were among the three people who were killed during a shooting spree by a 19-year-old man in the US state of Florida, authorities said.

The man suspected of killing a woman on Wednesday in Florida returned to the scene of the crime hours later and shot down a television reporter and a nine-year-old girl, authorities said.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said that a 19-year-old man, Keith Melvin Moses, was believed to responsible for the shootings and has been taken into custody.

The attacks took place in Pine Hills, a central Florida suburb west of Orlando.

Gunman returns to crime scene

The sheriff's department stated that a 20-year-old woman was killed there at around 11 am on Wednesday.

A while later, a team from Spectrum News 13 arrived to cover the murder. At around 4 pm, Moses arrived and opened fire on a Spectrum camera operator and a reporter while they were standing near their vehicle, killing the reporter and wounding the camera operator, the sheriff added.

"At 4.05, we received 911 calls about another shooting at that location and a shooting nearby," CNN quoted Mina as saying.

The gunman then entered a nearby home and gunned down a woman and her nine-year-old daughter.

All the victims were taken to the hospital, however the girl and the Spectrum News 13 reporter died.

Mina stated that Moses has a lengthy criminal history that includes gun charges, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and assault with a deadly weapon.

The motive behind the shootings remain unknown.

"We extend our deepest condolences to all of their families. This is a sad day for our community," the Orange County Sheriff's office wrote on Twitter.

(With agency inputs)

