Florida man sent to jail after he brutally bit off pet python's head while arguing with a woman | (Sourced)

Going through frustration is common and we may resort to diverse ways to express that anger. In a bizarre case from Florida, US, a man took to behead a snake with his teeth while he was in a heated up argument with a woman (some reports state her to be the man's wife).

The Miami-Dade Police Department reported that following a furious and violent domestic fight with a woman, a Florida man chewed off the head of a pet python. The disturbing incident came to light earlier this week, on Monday (local time). The officials purportedly made the statement from the site where they found the snake lying with a detached head.

The man has been identified as a 32-year-old Kevin Justin Mayorga. According to reports, he was sent to a local jail and was initially charged with domestic violence, resisting an office, false imprisonment, and animal cruelty.

