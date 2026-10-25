Florida Campus Shooting: 11 Shot, At Least 3 Seriously Injured

A shooting near Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) in Tallahassee on Saturday night left 11 people with gunshot wounds and another person injured, authorities said.

The incident occurred on Perry Street near the university's campus, prompting a police investigation. According to Tallahassee police, six adults and six juveniles were among those affected.

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“At least three of the shooting victims have sustained serious injuries, while nine others are reported to be in stable condition,” the police said in a statement.

Preliminary findings indicated that a physical altercation took place before the shooting, though authorities did not disclose further details about what led to the violence.

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell expressed concern over the presence of children among the victims. “It is especially heartbreaking to know that children are among those injured,” he said.

The New York Post reported that the youngest person shot was 11 years old. It also said the incident followed an altercation at a homecoming party, where a fight involving two or three individuals reportedly escalated into gunfire shortly before 8 pm. These details were not immediately confirmed by police.

The department's violent crimes unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

In a statement posted on X, Florida A&M University said the safety and security of its students, faculty and staff remained its highest priority.