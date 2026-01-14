'F**k You,' Says Donald Trump, Flips Middle Finger At Ford Worker Who Yells 'Pedophile Protector', White House Says It’s 'Appropriate' | Video

US President Donald Trump | File Photo

US President Donald Trump was caught on camera in a heated confrontation with a man during his visit to a Ford manufacturing plant on Tuesday, triggering widespread backlash after the video went viral on social media. The footage, first shared by TMZ, shows the president engaging in an angry exchange, during which he appeared to hurl abuses and make an obscene gesture at the individual.

The video shows Trump pausing as someone in the crowd shouts at him. Moments later, the president appears to mouth the words “f**k you” toward the man. As he resumes walking, Trump is seen raising his middle finger in the direction of the heckler before turning to wave at other attendees present at the event. The brief but explosive moment was quickly clipped and circulated widely online, drawing sharp reactions from both critics and supporters.

According to TMZ, the man who confronted Trump was a worker at the plant and allegedly shouted 'pedophile protector' at the president. The remark appeared to reference the late Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted child sex offender whose long-awaited files were recently released by the Trump administration.

However, the documents reportedly contained extensive redactions, leading to public anger and accusations of a lack of transparency. The delays and partial disclosures surrounding the Epstein files have fuelled frustration, with critics accusing the administration of shielding powerful individuals.

White House Terms Trump's Reaction 'Appropriate'

Responding to the viral video, the White House defended Trump’s actions. Speaking to CNN correspondent Samantha Waldenberg, a spokesperson said, “A lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the President gave an appropriate and unambiguous response.” The statement sought to frame Trump’s reaction as justified in the face of verbal provocation.

The incident came on the same day Trump addressed the Detroit Economic Club, where another moment from his speech attracted attention. A brief episode in which the president cleared his throat led to speculation about his health, with some social media users alleging slurred speech and incoherent delivery.

Trump’s Detroit speech focused heavily on the economy, an issue that has weighed on his approval ratings ahead of the November midterm elections. Addressing concerns over rising prices of domestic commodities, the president insisted that inflation remained very low. He shifted blame to the outgoing Chair of the US Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, accusing him of mismanaging monetary policy.