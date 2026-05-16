Five Italian Divers Killed In Maldives Cave Diving Tragedy; Search Operations Continue

A major search and recovery operation continued in the Maldives on Friday after five Italian divers were killed during a scuba diving expedition near the Vaavu Atoll, authorities said.

According to Italy’s Foreign Ministry, the divers apparently died while attempting to explore underwater caves at a depth of nearly 50 metres on Thursday. Officials said the exact circumstances surrounding the tragedy remain under investigation.

Massive Rescue Operation Underway

Maldivian authorities launched an extensive rescue mission shortly after the divers were reported missing, deploying boats, aircraft and specialised dive teams to search the area.

The Maldives National Defence Force said one diver was found dead inside a deep underwater cave, with the body recovered from almost 60 metres below the surface.

Officials believe the remaining four divers are still trapped inside the same cave system, prompting authorities to send additional personnel and specialised equipment for what has been described as a dangerous and high-risk recovery operation.

Italian Expert Assisting Search Teams

Italy’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that an Italian expert had joined Maldivian coast guard teams and rescue vessels on Friday to assist in the search efforts.

Authorities are planning another dive to assess access to the underwater cave near Alimathaa in the Vaavu Atoll, where the accident occurred. However, officials warned that rough sea conditions and bad weather could delay recovery operations.

Ambassador Travels To Malé

The Italian government said its ambassador to Malé had travelled from Colombo to coordinate with Maldivian officials and coast guard authorities.

The Italian Embassy is also in contact with the victims’ families and is providing assistance and support during the ongoing operation.

Read Also Indian Tourist Abhinav Lamba Dies After Rescue From Florida Keys Molasses Reef

Divers Reported Missing After Morning Expedition

The group had reportedly embarked on a morning dive near Alimathaa on Thursday but failed to resurface by midday, triggering alarm among authorities and tour operators.

Initial reports suggested weather conditions were unfavorable at the time of the dive, with a yellow weather alert in effect across parts of the Maldives.