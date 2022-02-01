Five Chinese military planes enter Taiwan's air defence zone, 24th intrusion in month

Taipei: Five Chinese military planes entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday, marking the 24th intrusion this month.

Three People's Liberation Army Air Force Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, one Shenyang J-16D electronic warfare plane, and one Shaanxi KJ-500 early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft flew into the southwest corner of the ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND), Taiwan News reported.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense assets to monitor the planes.

China has sent planes into Taiwan's identification zone every day this month except for on January 3, 9, 16, 21, 22, 26, and 29, Taiwan News reported.

It further reported "Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan's ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner. In 2021, China military planes entered the ADIZ on 961 instances over 239 days," according to the MND.

Gray zone tactics are defined as "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force," Taiwan News reported.

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.

Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing. China has threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 07:44 AM IST