First World Hindi Conference: Know everything about the decorated cultural meet |

The World Hindi Conference (Vishva Hindi Sammelan) is a world conference held for Hindi language. The first World Hindi Conference was held on January 10, 1975. The event was held in Nagpur, India. The conference witnessed an attendance of 122 delegates from 30 countries. The event was inaugurated by former Indian Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.

The then Mauritius Prime Minister, Seewoosagur Ramgoolam was the chief guest at the conference. The conference was presided over by the then Union Minister for External Affairs, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee.The aim of the conference was to promote the use of Hindi as a link language in the world. The conference also sought to promote the use of Hindi in international communication.

The conference was a great success and it was decided to make it an annual event worldwide. The second World Hindi Conference was held in Port Louis, Mauritius in 1976. The conference was attended by delegates from Fiji, Mauritius, and other countries.

The ninth World Hindi Conference was held in Johannesburg, South Africa in 2012. The conference was attended by delegates from various countries in the African continent.

The latest edition of World Hindi Conference, the twelth one was held in Fiji in the year 2021. After 2012, the World Hindi Conference is held after every three years.