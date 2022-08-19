First known human-to-dog monkeypox transmission reported in France | Pixabay

The first known human-to-dog transmission of monkeypox involving two men and their Italian greyhound has been reported in Paris, Metro reported.

As per the report, the World Health Organization has now urged people to avoid animals.

The WHO also noted the need for isolation from pets and proper waste management. "Transmission to a dog in a closed domestic setting, (with) one animal infected, is not unusual, it’s not unexpected," it added.

Monkeypox typically manifests itself with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications. It is usually a self-limited disease with symptoms lasting for two to four weeks.

The 'Guidelines on Management of Monkeypox Disease' issued by the Centre stated that human-to-human transmission occurs primarily through large respiratory droplets generally requiring prolonged close contact.

It can also be transmitted through direct contact with body fluids or lesions, and indirect contact with lesion material such as through contaminated clothing or linen of an infected person. Animal-to-human transmission may occur by bite or scratch of infected animals or through bushmeat preparation.

The incubation period is usually from six to 13 days and the case fatality rate of monkeypox has historically ranged up to 11 per cent in the general population and higher among children. In recent times, the case fatality rate has been around 3 to 6 per cent.

The symptoms include lesions which usually begin within one to three days from the onset of fever, lasting for around two to four weeks and are often described as painful until the healing phase when they become itchy. A notable predilection for palm and soles is characteristic of monkeypox, the guidelines stated.

The World Health Organisation has declared monkeypox a global public health emergency of international concern.