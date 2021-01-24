First confirmed case of Covid-19 in pet reported in South Korea

Seoul: In the first case involving a pet, a kitten has tested positive for the Covid-19 in South Korea. The infected kitten tested positive on Thursday and was found at a religious facility in the southeastern city of Jinju in South Gyeongsang Province, according to government officials.

"During a recent tracking process involving a mass outbreak, health authorities found that a pet has tested positive for Covid-19 in the first such case," Yonhap News Agency quoted Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun as saying on Sunday.

Twenty-nine people were first confirmed to be infected after visiting there earlier this month, and more than 100 linked to the facility, including them, have since tested positive.