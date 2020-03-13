First case of coronavirus case at United Nations HQ, diplomat from Philippines tests positive for COVID-19

A Philippine diplomat in New York has tested positive for the new coronavirus in the first recorded case at United Nations headquarters in the city, diplomatic sources said.

The diplomat, who had last visited the UN on Monday, showed symptoms of flu the following day and saw a doctor. "She got the call today that she tested positive for COVID-19," said a letter from the Philippines mission on Thursday. "As of today, the Philippine mission is in lockdown, and all personnel are instructed to self-quarantine," said the letter obtained by AFP.

The building of the Philippines permanent mission to UN is under lockdown until further notice and its employees have been asked to adopt self-quarantine and seek medical attention if the symptoms of the deadly disease surface, according to the statement issued by the office of the UN permanent mission.