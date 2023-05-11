 Finland PM Sanna Marin and husband Markus file for divorce nearly 3 years after marriage
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 11, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
article-image

Sanna Marin, the Prime Minister of Finland, and her husband Markus Raikkonen collectively announced their decision to divorce on Instagram. Both took to the social media platform and shared an image along with a small message to notify followers of the update.

They filed their divorce papers after nearly three years of marriage, and 19 years of knowing each other.

“We are grateful for the 19 years together and our beloved daughter. We will remain best friends,” they said in separate Instagram stories on Wednesday.

It has been noted that the couple lived their youth together, entered adulthood together and later became parents for their dear daughter. Markus and the Finland PM tied the knot during the days of the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020.

Also, throwing light on Marin, 37, she became the world’s youngest prime minister when she took office in 2019. However, earlier this year in April, Marin's party -- Social Democrats -lost a general election purportedly making her lose her position. Reportedly, The National Coalition is currently negotiating to form a government with the Finns Party.

article-image
