'Final Deal Still Far': Iran Signals 'Progress' In US Talks As Ceasefire Deadline Nears

Left: Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf Right: Donald Trump |

Iran has indicated cautious progress in its ongoing negotiations with the United States, though officials stressed that a comprehensive agreement remains distant as the temporary ceasefire deadline approaches.

‘Many Gaps Remain,’ Says Ghalibaf

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said to Iranian television key differences persist between the two sides. Speaking in a televised address, he noted that several “fundamental points” are yet to be resolved, underscoring that both nations are still far from concluding final negotiations.

Ghalibaf asserted that Tehran agreed to the current truce only after its conditions were acknowledged by Washington. He claimed Iran had maintained an upper hand during the conflict and described negotiations as a continuation of strategic resistance rather than compromise.

Strait Of Hormuz Control Highlighted

Reinforcing Iran’s position, Ghalibaf emphasised the country’s control over the critical Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy route. He stated that US efforts to impose its demands had failed, framing the talks as part of Iran’s broader effort to secure its rights.

The recent diplomatic engagement included closed-door discussions in Islamabad between Iranian officials and US Vice President JD Vance. The meeting marked one of the most significant contacts between the two countries since the Iranian Revolution, though it did not yield a final agreement.

Uncertainty Over Next Round

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said no timeline has been set for further negotiations. He indicated that Tehran is currently focused on establishing a clear “framework of understanding” before committing to the next phase of talks, despite earlier reports suggesting imminent meetings.