FBI Puts Goldy Brar On 10 Most Wanted List, Announces $1 Million Reward For Fugitive Wanted In Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Case | X

New York, Nov 22: Boosting India’s international manhunt for Goldy Brar, a former associate of the Bishnoi gang, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has released a poster offering a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to his capture.

The FBI, headed by Director Kash Patel, put out a poster on Friday with the $1 million reward and announced that Satinderjeet Singh, better known by his alias, "Goldy Brar", was now on its list of "Ten Most Wanted".

He is already wanted in India in connection with several murders, and New Delhi started in 2022 the global search for Goldy Brar, last known to be in Canada, by requesting Interpol to put out a Red Corner Notice, and the international crime-fighting organisation complied with it.

FBI adds Goldy Brar Singh to 10 most wanted list with $1 million reward: https://t.co/o1Ski6kffR — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) November 21, 2026

FBI Links Brar To Moose Wala Murder

The FBI announcement noted that Goldy Brar and the Bishnoi Gang "claimed responsibility for ordering and directing the murder of SSS, a prominent Indian singer and rapper who was murdered on May 29, 2022, in Mansa, a district in the Punjab state of India".

Punjab Police charged Goldy Brar in the killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, whose name is officially Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu.

Home Affairs Ministry designated Goldy Brar as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) because of his alleged association with the banned terror group Babbar Khalsa International.

FBI Vows To Pursue Fugitive

Patrick Grandy, FBI's assistant director in charge of Los Angeles, said, "Satinderjeet Singh was added to the FBI's notorious Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list based on his propensity for violence and the various crimes for which he's been charged".

"We won’t be satisfied until Singh is captured and tried in an American court of law for his alleged crimes that have affected citizens here in the US as well as around the world," he said.

Bishnoi Gang's International Criminal Network

The FBI said the Bishnoi Gang has thousands of members and associates across the US, Canada, Britain, other European countries, and Australia.

A childhood friend of Lawrence Bishnoi, he became the gang's leader in North America and "directed targeted killings, shootings, kidnappings, maimings, assaults, extortions, and drug trafficking activities", the FBI said.

The action by the US domestic intelligence agency followed a Los Angeles federal court arrest warrant for him issued in July after he was charged with conspiracy under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, which targets organised crime groups like the Mafia.

The charges include extortion and possession of drugs with intent to distribute.

FBI Details Alleged Drug Trafficking

The FBI said, "Singh was allegedly involved in trafficking and distributing narcotics, sometimes stealing from rival drug organisations".

Between March 2024 and July 2025, the Bishnoi gang allegedly stole about 520 kilogrammes of cocaine from rival drug gangs, the FBI said.

It said that many of Goldy Brar's co-conspirators were arrested during "'Operation Hard Ball', a years-long federal investigation" into crime syndicates run by Indians.

But their crimes' impact is "especially felt in the Indian diaspora", it pointed out.

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Other Fugitives On FBI Wanted List

The other alleged gang members who are fugitives are Major Singh, Sukhraj Singh Kang, Gurpreet Singh, and someone known as Kamal, the FBI said.

Goldy Brar joins another Indian on the Ten Most Wanted list, Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel, a 26-year-old wanted for the April 2015 murder of his wife in Maryland, and carries a $1 million reward for information.

Others on the Ten Most Wanted list include Yulan Adonay Archaga Carias, a leader of the MS-13 international gang with a $10 million bounty, and Mosquera Serrano, a senior leader of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua, which is designated a terrorist group, with a $3 million bounty.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)