FBI Director Kash Patel Says Protecting American SI Innovation Is 'Critically Important' After Saudi Engineer Arrested For Allegedly Bugging OpenAI Office | file pic

FBI Director Kash Patel said protecting American super intelligence innovation is a major counterintelligence priority after a Saudi national working as an engineer at OpenAI was arrested for allegedly concealing a recording device in an executive conference room at the company’s San Francisco headquarters.

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In a post on X, Patel said the FBI and its partners had arrested the individual after he allegedly hid a recording device inside his employer’s executive conference room to secretly capture sensitive communications concerning the company’s artificial superintelligence technology.

“Protecting American SI innovation is critically important and FBI views it as one of our highest counterintelligence priorities,” Patel wrote, thanking the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, US Attorney Jay Clayton, Attorney General Todd Blanche and other law enforcement partners for their support. He added that the investigation was ongoing.

The accused, Abdulrahman Alfozan, 35, faces a federal charge of using or attempting to use a device to intercept oral communications. He is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Who is Abdulrahman Alfozan?

According to the criminal complaint, Alfozan had been working at OpenAI since July 2025 and allegedly had no authorisation to enter the conference room where the recording device was discovered. The US Justice Department describes him as an engineer, while the San Francisco Chronicle, citing prosecutors, reported that he worked on OpenAI’s product team. His LinkedIn profile lists him as an engineering lead at the company.

Before joining OpenAI, Alfozan reportedly worked as a senior systems engineer at Meta and as a founding engineer at Nash, an artificial intelligence logistics infrastructure company.

He made his first court appearance on Tuesday and remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing scheduled for October 19, according to the Justice Department. OpenAI said it coordinated his termination with federal investigators to avoid interfering with the investigation. He was reportedly fired on the day of his arrest.

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What Is He Accused Of?

The complaint states that OpenAI employees discovered the recording device on September 30. It was allegedly concealed in toilet paper and connected to a USB port at the back of a television in the executive conference room. The company determined that the device had been installed around September 28 and that its contents were encrypted.

The room regularly hosts discussions involving proprietary research, product plans, government engagements and commercial relationships, according to the Justice Department.

If convicted, Alfozan faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a fine of up to USD 250,000 and three years of supervised release. The FBI is continuing to investigate the case.