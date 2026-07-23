FBI Arrests Indian National Harmanveer Singh In US Over Alleged Drug Trafficking Links | X - ANI

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested Indian national Harmanveer Singh in connection with an alleged drug trafficking network linked to the Canada-based Ravinder Dhanda gang.

Singh was arrested on Tuesday in Stockton, California, by officers of the California Highway Patrol, the FBI said on Wednesday. The arrest followed Operation Hard Ball, a coordinated international enforcement drive targeting criminal gangs led by Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Ravinder Dhanda.

Charged with drug trafficking conspiracy

According to the FBI, Singh is wanted for his alleged involvement in a transnational criminal organisation accused of conspiring to distribute and possess controlled substances with intent to distribute, as well as conspiring to export controlled substances.

The agency said the Ravinder Dhanda Organised Crime Group, based in Vancouver, Canada, allegedly smuggled large quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine for drug trafficking organisations operating across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

A federal arrest warrant was issued against Singh on June 23, 2026, by the United States District Court, Central District of California, Los Angeles, after he was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute, conspiracy to export, and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

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International operation targets organised crime groups

Earlier this month, a joint operation involving law enforcement agencies from the United States, Canada and Europe led to the arrest of 24 people, including 11 in California, allegedly linked to three India-based transnational organised crime groups facing multiple criminal charges.

The US Department of Justice has charged a total of 37 people in the indictment as part of Operation Hard Ball.