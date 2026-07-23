New Delhi: Connaught Place Shops, Offices & Restaurants To Shut By 6:30 PM Amid CJP Protest

New Delhi, July 23: Shops, offices and restaurants in Connaught Place will close from 6.30 pm on Thursday following an advisory issued by the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA), citing the prevailing situation in and around the area.

In an advisory circular issued on Thursday, the traders' body said the decision was taken following telephonic advice from the chairperson and vice-chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), who asked that all commercial establishments in Connaught Place shut for the day by 6.30 pm.

BIG BREAKING:



All shops, restaurants and businesses in Connaught Place asked to close down by 6:30 PM by NDMC pic.twitter.com/GuhEpFsmsx — Rock (@Cnskaal) July 23, 2026

The advisory said all shop owners, office establishments and restaurants in the area have been requested to cooperate and strictly comply with the directions.

Security Concerns Prompt Closure

It said the measure was being taken in view of the "critical situation" around Connaught Place due to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest and urged establishment owners and occupiers to ensure compliance to avoid any untoward incident and prevent loss of property or injury.

Sharing the advisory on X, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said, "Order to close all shops in CP by 6:30 PM this evening and intense security. Piles of ambulances. Will the central government once again attack its students at Jantar Mantar today?"

कनाट प्लेस की सभी दुकानों को आज शाम 6.30 pm बंद करने के आदेश।



जबरदस्त सिक्योरिटी। ढेर सारी एम्बुलेंस। क्या मोदी सरकार आज फिर जंतर मंतर पर अपने बच्चों पर बर्बर हमला करेगी? pic.twitter.com/3zEnT6yLUf — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 23, 2026

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