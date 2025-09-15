Famed California Chef Valentino Luchin Arrested For Robbing Three Banks In Single Day | Representative Image

California, September 14: In a surprising incident, a chef has been reportedly arrested from California allegedly for robbing three banks in San Francisco in a single day. The chef identified as Valentino Luchin (62) was once well-known in the Bay Area for his Italian cooking and restaurants, but now faces serious charges of robbery and attempted robbery.

There are reports that the police said Luchin carried out the robberies last Wednesday in the Central District, which covers areas like North Beach, Chinatown and Union Square. At one bank on Grant Avenue, witnesses said he handed a teller a note demanding money. Out of fear, the teller gave him a bag of cash and he fled. Within hours, police linked him to two more robberies with the same method.

Authorities identified him with the help of community tips and SFPD ambassadors. Officers later arrested him at his home without incident. He was taken to the San Francisco County Jail, where he is facing multiple charges.

This is not the first time Luchin has been accused of bank robbery. In 2018, he was arrested for robbing a Citibank in Orinda using a fake gun and escaping with USD 18,000. He later admitted that financial problems after the closure of his Walnut Creek restaurant, Ottavio Osteria, drove him to crime. Bankruptcy records at the time showed heavy debts and limited assets.

Originally from Italy, Luchin built a strong reputation in the 1990s and 2000s as executive chef at the famous Rose Pistola restaurant in San Francisco. He later opened Ottavio with his wife, but the business closed in 2016, leaving them in financial ruin. In past interviews, Luchin admitted regret and blamed desperation for his actions.

In recent years, he briefly returned to the food scene, working at the historic Old Clam House in San Francisco. But now, his arrest for three robberies in a single day has left many shocked at the dramatic downfall of a once-respected chef.