 Famed California Chef Valentino Luchin Arrested For Robbing Three Banks In Single Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldFamed California Chef Valentino Luchin Arrested For Robbing Three Banks In Single Day

Famed California Chef Valentino Luchin Arrested For Robbing Three Banks In Single Day

There are reports that the police said Luchin carried out the robberies last Wednesday in the Central District, which covers areas like North Beach, Chinatown and Union Square.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 09:46 PM IST
article-image
Famed California Chef Valentino Luchin Arrested For Robbing Three Banks In Single Day | Representative Image

California, September 14: In a surprising incident, a chef has been reportedly arrested from California allegedly for robbing three banks in San Francisco in a single day. The chef identified as Valentino Luchin (62) was once well-known in the Bay Area for his Italian cooking and restaurants, but now faces serious charges of robbery and attempted robbery.

There are reports that the police said Luchin carried out the robberies last Wednesday in the Central District, which covers areas like North Beach, Chinatown and Union Square. At one bank on Grant Avenue, witnesses said he handed a teller a note demanding money. Out of fear, the teller gave him a bag of cash and he fled. Within hours, police linked him to two more robberies with the same method.

Authorities identified him with the help of community tips and SFPD ambassadors. Officers later arrested him at his home without incident. He was taken to the San Francisco County Jail, where he is facing multiple charges.

This is not the first time Luchin has been accused of bank robbery. In 2018, he was arrested for robbing a Citibank in Orinda using a fake gun and escaping with USD 18,000. He later admitted that financial problems after the closure of his Walnut Creek restaurant, Ottavio Osteria, drove him to crime. Bankruptcy records at the time showed heavy debts and limited assets.

FPJ Shorts
Yes Bank-DHFL Loan Fraud Case: Special CBI Court Rejects Discharge Plea Of Builder Satyan Tandon
Yes Bank-DHFL Loan Fraud Case: Special CBI Court Rejects Discharge Plea Of Builder Satyan Tandon
Chembur Gas Leak Scare: Residents Report Smog And Pungent Odour Near RCF Plant, Officials Deny Leakage
Chembur Gas Leak Scare: Residents Report Smog And Pungent Odour Near RCF Plant, Officials Deny Leakage
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Demands Reopening Of Kartarpur Corridor For Sikh Pilgrims For 'Parkash Purab'
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Demands Reopening Of Kartarpur Corridor For Sikh Pilgrims For 'Parkash Purab'
Puja Khedkar's Father Kidnapped Truck Helper To Compensate For Damage To ₹2 Crore Land Cruiser: Police
Puja Khedkar's Father Kidnapped Truck Helper To Compensate For Damage To ₹2 Crore Land Cruiser: Police

Originally from Italy, Luchin built a strong reputation in the 1990s and 2000s as executive chef at the famous Rose Pistola restaurant in San Francisco. He later opened Ottavio with his wife, but the business closed in 2016, leaving them in financial ruin. In past interviews, Luchin admitted regret and blamed desperation for his actions.

Read Also
Pune Crime: Jobless Techie Poses As Delivery Agent, Attempts Robbery At Bank Manager's House In...
article-image

In recent years, he briefly returned to the food scene, working at the historic Old Clam House in San Francisco. But now, his arrest for three robberies in a single day has left many shocked at the dramatic downfall of a once-respected chef.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

China Records Sharp Slowdown In Factory Output & Retail Sales

China Records Sharp Slowdown In Factory Output & Retail Sales

Famed California Chef Valentino Luchin Arrested For Robbing Three Banks In Single Day

Famed California Chef Valentino Luchin Arrested For Robbing Three Banks In Single Day

World Ozone Day 2025: Everything You Need To Know About 'Earth's Umbrella'

World Ozone Day 2025: Everything You Need To Know About 'Earth's Umbrella'

US President Donald Trump Signals Positive Deal On TikTok Following High-Level Talks With China

US President Donald Trump Signals Positive Deal On TikTok Following High-Level Talks With China

US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Hold Talks Amid Israeli Strike On...

US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Hold Talks Amid Israeli Strike On...