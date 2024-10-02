 Explosions Near Israeli Embassy In Copenhagen Under Investigation, No Injuries Reported: Danish Police
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldExplosions Near Israeli Embassy In Copenhagen Under Investigation, No Injuries Reported: Danish Police

Explosions Near Israeli Embassy In Copenhagen Under Investigation, No Injuries Reported: Danish Police

"On the basis of two explosions, we are present in the Strandagervej/Lundevangsvej area. No one has been injured, and we are carrying out the initial investigations at the scene. A possible connection to the Israeli Embassy, located in the area, is being investigated," the Copenhagen police said in a post on X.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 01:59 PM IST
article-image
Danish Police Near Israeli Embassy In Copenhagen | X @SaadAbedine

Copenhagen: Danish Police said on Wednesday that they are carrying out the "initial investigations" at the scene where two explosions took place near the Israeli Embassy in Denmark's Copenhagen.

The police said that no one was injured in the explosions which rocked the Strandagervej/Lundevangsvej area in Denmark.

"On the basis of two explosions, we are present in the Strandagervej/Lundevangsvej area. No one has been injured, and we are carrying out the initial investigations at the scene. A possible connection to the Israeli Embassy, located in the area, is being investigated," the Copenhagen police said in a post on X.

Read Also
US Warns Iran Of Severe Consequences After Missile Strikes On Israel; Terms Attack As 'Significant...
article-image

"We are currently receiving a lot of calls that we are unable to answer," the police added.

FPJ Shorts
IIT Bombay To Oversee Quality Control As Mumbai Resumes Concretisation Of Roads
IIT Bombay To Oversee Quality Control As Mumbai Resumes Concretisation Of Roads
Employees Ask Boss To Come Dancing To Office, Video Of His Impressive Entry Goes Viral
Employees Ask Boss To Come Dancing To Office, Video Of His Impressive Entry Goes Viral
Kerela Man Dies After Being Treated By Doctor Who Never Cleared MBBS Exams; Pretended To Be Qualified For 4 Years
Kerela Man Dies After Being Treated By Doctor Who Never Cleared MBBS Exams; Pretended To Be Qualified For 4 Years
Mumbai: Western Railway To Add Extra Coaches To 16 Pairs Of Trains On A Temporary Basis
Mumbai: Western Railway To Add Extra Coaches To 16 Pairs Of Trains On A Temporary Basis

Further details are awaited.

The explosions occured at a time when the entire West Asia is under a strong grip of tensions. The turmoil in the region escalated after Iran launched nearly 200 ballistic missiles towards targets in Israel and the United States military coordinated closely with the Israeli Defence Forces to help defend Israel against this attack.

US Naval destroyers joined Israeli air defence units in firing interceptors to shoot down inbound missiles.

Read Also
Avoid Unnecessary Travel: India Issues Advisory For Its Nationals In Israel Amid Missile Strikes By...
article-image

'A Big Mistake,' Says Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu About Iran's Missile Attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Iran's missile attack on his country as a "big mistake" and said Tehran would pay for it. "Iran made a big mistake today and will pay for it. The Iranian regime does not understand our determination to defend ourselves and our determination to take revenge on our enemies," he said.

IDF Spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari On Iran's Attack

Meanwhile, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson, RAdm. Daniel Hagari has decribed Iran's attack as a "severe and dangerous escalation."

"There will be consequences...We will respond wherever, whenever and however we choose, in accordance with the directive of the government of Israel," said Hagari regarding Iran's large-scale attack.

Following the death of Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had issued a warning to Iran's Ayatollah regime and asserted that those who target Israel will face consequences and that no location in Iran or West Asia is beyond Israel's reach.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Explosions Near Israeli Embassy In Copenhagen Under Investigation, No Injuries Reported: Danish...

Explosions Near Israeli Embassy In Copenhagen Under Investigation, No Injuries Reported: Danish...

Video: Iran Missile Shrapnel Fatally Falls On Palestinian Labourer Walking On Street In Israel’s...

Video: Iran Missile Shrapnel Fatally Falls On Palestinian Labourer Walking On Street In Israel’s...

Iran Attacks Israel: What Is Iron Dome System? How Effective Was It This Time?

Iran Attacks Israel: What Is Iron Dome System? How Effective Was It This Time?

Avoid Unnecessary Travel: India Issues Advisory For Its Nationals In Israel Amid Missile Strikes By...

Avoid Unnecessary Travel: India Issues Advisory For Its Nationals In Israel Amid Missile Strikes By...

US Warns Iran Of Severe Consequences After Missile Strikes On Israel; Terms Attack As 'Significant...

US Warns Iran Of Severe Consequences After Missile Strikes On Israel; Terms Attack As 'Significant...