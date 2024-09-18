Explained: What Is Hezbollah? All You Need To Know About Lebanese Militant Group Attacked By Exploding Pagers

Over 3000 Hezbollah members injured by Pager explosions, videos surfaced. | X (@nytimes) and (@Belkissek)

Lebanon: A targeted attack in Lebanon on Tuesday, September 17, resulted in the death of at least nine individuals and left nearly 3,000 others injured due to the explosion of wireless communication devices belonging to Hezbollah members.

The Lebanon health minister stated that the victims included the child of a well-known Hezbollah official and a young eight-year-old. The explosions also caused injuries to the Iranian ambassador in Lebanon.



The assault happened at the same time as tensions were rising between Israel and Hezbollah, a group backed by Iran, which has been engaging in gunfire along the Israel-Lebanon border since Hamas' October 7 attack that sparked the Gaza War.

If you’re Catholic and believe it’s morally justified to hack electronic devices to remotely explode, then you need to learn your Faith better and to repent.



With no control of where the devices are, this is randomly targeting people and always immoral. pic.twitter.com/Wizo2dIyyc — Eric Sammons (@EricRSammons) September 17, 2024

Lebanese Government Blames Israel

Hezbollah and the Lebanese government were quick to accuse Israel of being responsible for the almost simultaneous explosion of numerous pagers. The blasts from pagers aimed at Hezbollah soldiers have shocked Lebanon and the globe.

The Israeli military is alleged to have a rich history of carrying out advanced remote operations, from intricate cyberattacks to employing remote-controlled firearms to assassinate leaders in drive-by shootings, and thus is suspected to have carried out the pager attacks. Israel's military chose not to provide any statements regarding the attacks that took place on Tuesday.

The world has suddenly become a dangerous place. After attacks using #pagers, now you can be targeted through your mobile phone as well. Heads of state around the world have suddenly become vulnerable. Following the recent pager attacks in #Lebanon, global intelligence agencies… pic.twitter.com/V7Vzc7F2B9 — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) September 17, 2024

What Is Hezbollah?

The Revolutionary Guards of Iran established Hezbollah in 1982 within Lebanon's civil war from 1975-90, as part of Tehran's goal to spread its 1979 Islamic Revolution and combat Israeli troops who entered Lebanon in 1982. The faction has evolved from an obscure group to a well-armed entity with significant influence in Lebanon and the surrounding area. It is recognized as a terrorist organisation by Western governments, including the United States. Sunni Muslim Gulf Arab states, like Saudi Arabia, also do this. Hezbollah, a Shi'ite Islamist organization, aligns with the beliefs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

What Role Does Hezbollah Play In Lebanon?

Hezbollah has motivated and assisted other Iranian-supported groups in the area, such as Iraqi Shi'ite militias. It greatly contributed to assisting its partner President Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian war, where it maintains a presence with its fighters. Saudi Arabia claims that Hezbollah has also been involved in supporting the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen. Hezbollah refutes this claim.

Hezbollah's power comes from its weapons and the backing of numerous Lebanese Shi'ites who believe the organisation protects Lebanon against Israel. The government has members who are ministers, and parliament has members who are lawmakers.



Lebanese factions against Hezbollah claim the organisation has weakened the government and independently involved Lebanon in conflicts.

Big Breaking straight out of #scifi ⚡️: In suspected cyber attack by #Israel across #Lebanon hundreds of Hezbollah terrorists and supporters injured by detonating #pagers 📟 they were carrying including #Iranian Ambassador. More details to follow. @FinalAssault23 pic.twitter.com/r95bTFYAU0 — Neeraj Rajput (@neeraj_rajput) September 17, 2024

Hezbollah's Participation In Gaza Conflict



Hezbollah, an influential member of the "Axis of Resistance," together with other Iran-supported groups in the Middle East like Hamas, started the Gaza war by launching an attack on Israel on October 7th. Showing support for the Palestinians, Hezbollah initiated attacks on Israeli positions in the border area on October 8th. Hezbollah has been firing rockets and drones, while Israel has been carrying out air and artillery attacks, on a regular basis since then. Most of the attacks have occurred close to the border, but both sides have also expanded their attacks. Thousands of people have been displaced in Lebanon and Israel.