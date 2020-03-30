Experiment gone wrong: Magnets stick into Australian astrophysicist's nose while inventing coronavirus device

Later, he scrapped the idea and was playing with magnets and clipped them to his earlobes and then to his nostrils and after which things went wrong. When Reardon clipped another magnet to another nostril, the two magnets stuck inside. In order to remove it, he decided to use the remaining magnets to remove them. But, he lost the grip on magnets and magnets got stuck in his nostrils.

Three magnets got stuck in his left nostril, while the other one got stuck in his right nostril. After realising that he seriously messed it up, Reardon rushed to a hospital, where doctors applied an anaesthetic spray and removed magnets from the nose. Doctors successfully removed three magnets but one magnet fell down to his throat which he later coughed it out.

More than 700,000 cases of the novel coronavirus have been officially declared around the world since the start of the pandemic. There have been at least 715,204 cases including 33,568 fatalities in 183 countries and territories.

These are notably in the United States which has reported 143,025 cases and 2,514 deaths and Italy with 97,689 cases and the world's highest death toll of 10,779, according to the AFP tally.