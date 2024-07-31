'RAW Has Many Agents...': Ex-Pak High Commissioner Abdul Basit Makes Absurd Remarks, Suspects India’s Hand In Killing Of Hamas Chief In Iran

Hamas chief Ismail Hanniyeh assassinated | X

Former Pakistani Ambassador to Germany and High Commission to India, Abdul Basit, on Wednesday suggested India's involvement in the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Hanniyeh and claimed that India's intelligence agency RAW "has many undercover agents based in Iran."

"India’s complicity cannot be ruled out in Ismail Hanniyeh’s assassination in Tehran to return favours to Israel. RAW has many undercover agents based in Iran. We all remember Commander Kulbhshan Jhadav," claimed the former diplomat from Pakistan.

However, the former diplomat's claim was devoid of any susbstance or evidence and netizens also called out Abdul Basit for trying to drag India into the issue of assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Hanniyeh.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed by a predawn airstrike in Tehran on Wednesday, Iran and the militant group said, and blamed Israel for the assassination. The assassination risks escalating the conflict even as the US and other nations quickly got into action to prevent an all-out regional war. Iran's supreme leader has vowed revenge against Israel.

There was no immediate comment from Israel. However, it is known that the country has pledged to kill Haniyeh and other Hamas leaders over the group's October 7 attack on southern Israel. The attack took place just after Haniyeh had attended the inauguration of Iran's new president in Iran's capital.