 Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Breaks Silence After Downfall; Demands Investigation Into Violence Carried Out In Name Of Agitation
Sheikh Hasina, the eldest daughter of Bangabandhu, also expressed grief over the vandalism and arson at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 and sought justice from country's people.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 08:16 AM IST
Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina | File Image

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is currently in India after the fall of her government following a mass uprising, has demanded an investigation into the killings, vandalism and arson carried out in the name of agitation in her country.

She also demanded on Tuesday that the culprits be identified and brought to justice, The Daily Star reported. Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Hasina's son, posted her statement on his verified Facebook page on Tuesday.

Hasina was compelled to step down on August 5 following the student protests, which saw more than 500 people killed. In the statement, she said, "Since July, lots of lives have been lost in violence, arson in the name of protests. I express my condolences and prayers for the victims, including students, teachers, police, journalists, cultural activists and a pregnant police woman, members of Awami League and its associate bodies, pedestrians and various professionals."

She conveyed sympathy to the bereaved families, The Daily Star reported. In her statement, Hasina recalled the massacre of August 15, 1975, when Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members were assassinated.

Hasina, the eldest daughter of Bangabandhu, also expressed grief over the vandalism and arson at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 and sought justice from country's people. She urged all to observe the National Mourning Day on August 15 in a befitting manner by placing floral wreaths at Bangabandhu Bhaban and offering prayers.

