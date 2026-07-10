EU Asks Meta To Alter Addictive Features On Instagram, Facebook Or Face Fines | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

The European Commission has accused Meta Platforms' Instagram and Facebook of violating the European Union's technology rules, saying features such as autoplay, personalised recommendations and infinite scroll are designed to keep users engaged for longer periods.

The preliminary findings came after a two-year investigation under the EU's Digital Services Act, which requires major online platforms to take greater responsibility for tackling illegal and harmful content.

Regulators flag risks of excessive use

The EU's technology regulator said Meta had failed to properly assess the addictive risks linked to highly personalised recommendations, autoplay and infinite scroll, which continuously provide users with new content and encourage prolonged engagement, Reuters reported.

It said features such as reels and stories on Facebook and Instagram could contribute to excessive or compulsive use.

The Commission criticised Meta's steps to address these concerns, saying time management tools could be easily ignored, while parental controls required considerable time, effort and technical expertise to be used effectively.

Meta asked to disable features by default

The Commission said Meta should disable autoplay and infinite scroll by default, introduce effective screen-time breaks and make its recommendation systems less focused on increasing user engagement.

"We disagree with these preliminary findings, which don't accurately take into account the significant steps we've taken to protect teens," Meta spokesperson Ben Walters said.

"Since this investigation began, we rolled out Teen Accounts that automatically protect teens and put parents in control - allowing them to block access to Instagram at night and cap ⁠daily screen time at just 15 minutes."

Meta said it would continue to engage constructively with EU regulators.

"Our starting point is that, based on our findings, this design is too addictive and changes need to be made," EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen told Reuters.

Meta faces possible 6% turnover fine

"The next step is either that Meta changes its design or a non compliance decision will follow."

Meta faces a possible fine of up to 6% of its global annual turnover. The company can respond to the charges before the Commission issues a final decision in the coming months.

The company last month failed in its attempt to dismiss claims by 29 US state attorneys general that Facebook and Instagram are addictive to children.

The EU's action against Meta follows similar measures against TikTok in February, when regulators demanded comparable changes to its app.

Wider probe into social media risks

The Commission is separately investigating so-called rabbit hole effects linked to Facebook and Instagram recommendation systems, where users may be drawn into prolonged viewing through algorithms that push similar content.

In another case announced in April, the Commission told Meta to do more to prevent children under 13 from accessing its social networks or face possible fines.

The Commission is expected to receive findings from experts on Monday that could help pave the way for a Europe-wide social media ban for teenagers. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is expected to announce the proposal in her September state of the union address.