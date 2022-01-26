England: 5-year-old boy stabbed to death at own house, accused possible known family member

In a tragic and horrific incident, Mario Lazaraci, a 5-year-old boy was stabbed to death by an unknown person, possibly a woman at his house in Poplar Road in England's Coventry Earlsdon while his parents were away for work.

The boy received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested a 49-year-old woman in connection with the murder of the boy.

Police confirmed that the woman was known to the five-year-old boy.

Young boy Mario was today remembered by a family friend as the “happiest boy I’ve ever seen in my life”.

“Mario was a very happy boy. The happiest boy I’ve ever seen in my life. He was any trouble, never. He was such a good boy," the Sun quoted saying family members of the boy.

According to the police, a few witnesses saw a woman run into a nearby Co-op store screaming “Police, police! My child, my child” before cops tragically discovered the boy’s body less than an hour later.

Meanwhile, the police with a team of forensics reached the spot to trace the evidence on the street between the shop and where the boy was found.

The CCTV of the street from the store is also being scrutinized.

A shopper, who witnessed the mum's pleas, told The Sun: “She came in screaming for help at about 5.20 pm. She wanted the police and then she left.

“She came in begging for help - she started screaming ‘police, police. My child, my child. She was in real distress. The police were called and then they shut the shop. They told everyone to get out of the shop. I think they were checking for CCTV and figuring out the whereabouts of where this woman had gone," the show owner said.

Police and forensics officers are tracing the house and the street for vital clues and are also conducting door-to-door enquiries and looking for CCTV.

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 09:16 PM IST