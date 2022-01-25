Seoni: 4-year-old girl abducted, killed by relative, demanded three lakh ransom

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): A four-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and killed by her relative in village Amazhiriya Bithli under the Dundaseoni police station area.

He first demanded a ransom of three lakhs and later fearing identification, buried the girl behind the house.

A team of two doctors handed over the dead body to the relatives after conducting a post-mortem.

Notably, Karan Goswami and Somagiri Goswami, the uncle of the victim girl, told the Dundaseoni police that 4-year-old Shivanya, daughter of Shobhagiri Gosai was playing in front of her house on Monday while her mother Varsha Bai had gone to the market in to the town.

One Naveen alias Anil (24), a relative of the girl, kidnapped Shivanya and demanded a ransom of three lakhs within 24 hours from her father.

Seeing the message on WhatsApp, the father informed his younger brother and they started looking for Shivanya.

The family members reached the Dundasivani police station and lodged a missing complaint at 5:30 pm.

The next morning, the police, under suspicion, interrogated Naveen alias Anil where Naveen broke and confessed to the crime.

According to Naveen, he abducted Shivanya from her house and messaged her father on WhatsApp, demanding the ransom in lieu of her safety.

It is believed that after the kidnapping, he murdered Shivanya and buried her in fear of getting identified.

The family also told the police that about eight months ago, the accused Naveen stole the mobile of Shivanya's father.

Though the mobile was found, he kept the SIM. He messaged from the same sim (8719916534) and demanded the ransom, alleged the kin.

