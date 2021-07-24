Embassy of India in Afghanistan issues security advisory for Indian nationals, asks to avoid all non-essential travel amid dangerous security situation

The Embassy of India in Afghanistan on Saturday issued security advisory for Indian nationals staying in the country. The advisory asks Indians staying,visiting and working in Afghanistan to exercise utmost vigilance at all times ad avoid all non-essential travel as security situation in Afghanistan remains dangerous.

The embassy has laid down points in its advisory saying Indian nationals are not exceptions, and they additionally face a serious threat of kidnapping.

According to the advisory, All Indian nationals visiting, staying and working in Afghanistan are advised to exercise utmost vigilance and caution with regard to security at work place, place of residence and also during movement to their places of work. It is recommended that all types of non- essential movements be avoided. Movements especially during peak commuting hours should also be avoided. While traveling on roads, maintain distance from possible targets like military convoys, vehicles of Govt. Ministries/ offices, high ranking officials, law enforcement agencies, and avoid visiting crowded markets, shopping complexes, mandis, restaurants and other public places. All essential movement may please be kept as discrete as possible.

It also advises that traveling outside the main cities should be strictly avoided.

Further it says all Indian nationals arriving in Afghanistan are advised to register with the Embassy/Consulates on the website: https://eoi.gov.in/kabul/ or by email to paw.kabul@mea.gov.in. Those already present in Afghanistan, but have not registered, are requested to do so.

Indian companies operating in Afghanistan are advised once again to make special security arrangements in respect of their Indian employees deployed at project sites.