 Elon Musk & Vivek Ramaswamy To Make US Lean & Fit
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldElon Musk & Vivek Ramaswamy To Make US Lean & Fit

Elon Musk & Vivek Ramaswamy To Make US Lean & Fit

US President-elect Donald Trump has announced that Tesla owner Elon Musk and Indian American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will lead the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, aimed at improving governance and curbing wastetul expenditures in bloated agencies.

Lalit K JhaUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 09:00 AM IST
article-image
Elon Musk (L) & Vivek Ramaswamy (R) | File Pics

Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump has announced that Tesla owner Elon Musk and Indian American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will lead the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, aimed at improving governance and curbing wastetul expenditures in bloated agencies. Trump has given them a deadline of July 4, 2026, to carry out the task without spelling out how it is to be done.

“A smaller Government, with more efficiency and less bureaucracy, will be the perfect gift to America on the 250th Anniversary of The Declaration of Independence,” Trump said in a statement. “l am confident they will succeed!”

Read Also
US President-elect Donald Trump Makes Elon Musk And Vivek Ramaswamy Chiefs of DOGE, Know More About...
article-image

First Indian American To Be Inducted By Trump In His Administration

Ramaswamy, 37, is the first Indian American to have been inducted by Trump into his administration. His parents migrated to the US from Kerala and worked at a General Electric plant in Ohio. Ramaswarny, a 39-year-old political greenhorn, had challenged Trump for the Republican nomination before dropping out and becoming a fervent Trump cheerleader.

FPJ Shorts
First-Ever Features in the 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
First-Ever Features in the 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Former CM Uddhav Thackeray's Allegations Of Bias Countered By Bag Inspections Of Top Political Leaders
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Former CM Uddhav Thackeray's Allegations Of Bias Countered By Bag Inspections Of Top Political Leaders
SSC JE Paper II Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today, Last Chance To Raise Objections; Direct Link Here
SSC JE Paper II Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today, Last Chance To Raise Objections; Direct Link Here
1181 Companies To Post Q2 Results Along With Hero MotoCorp, Hindustan Aeronautics, Reliance Infrastructure & Muthoot Finance: Check Out Full List Here
1181 Companies To Post Q2 Results Along With Hero MotoCorp, Hindustan Aeronautics, Reliance Infrastructure & Muthoot Finance: Check Out Full List Here

The statement by Trump did not address how Musk in particular would handle this task, without creating conflicts of interest, given that SpaceX has secured more than $10 billion worth of federal contracts over the last decade. Musk, who was one of Trump's biggest campaign contributors, said before the election that he would help the president-elect cut $2 trillion from the federal budget. But he did not explain in any detail how that would be accomplished or what parts of the government would face the axe.

Read Also
'Welcome Back': Donald Trump Meets Joe Biden In White House; Both Ensure Smooth Transition Of Power
article-image

“This will send shockwaves through the system. and anyone involved in Government waste, which isa lot of people!” Musk said in the statement. The name of the new department — DOGE — appeared to be a takeOff on another one of Musk’s many Investments: the cryptocurrency Dogecoin, which the billionaire regularly promotes to others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Elon Musk & Vivek Ramaswamy To Make US Lean & Fit

Elon Musk & Vivek Ramaswamy To Make US Lean & Fit

'Welcome Back': Donald Trump Meets Joe Biden In White House; Both Ensure Smooth Transition Of Power

'Welcome Back': Donald Trump Meets Joe Biden In White House; Both Ensure Smooth Transition Of Power

Ireland: Technological University Of The Shannon Strengthens Ties With Indian Universities To...

Ireland: Technological University Of The Shannon Strengthens Ties With Indian Universities To...

Study In UK: UEA Offers Vice-Chancellor International Postgraduate Excellence Scholarship 2025 To...

Study In UK: UEA Offers Vice-Chancellor International Postgraduate Excellence Scholarship 2025 To...

US President-elect Donald Trump Makes Elon Musk And Vivek Ramaswamy Chiefs of DOGE, Know More About...

US President-elect Donald Trump Makes Elon Musk And Vivek Ramaswamy Chiefs of DOGE, Know More About...