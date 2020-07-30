Elon Musk throws shade at Bill Gates over COVID-19 vaccine

On Tuesday, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates spoke at length about coronavirus misinformation in an interview with CNBC. Gates, during the interview, said, “Elon’s positioning is to maintain a high level of outrageous comments.”

The Tesla boss has making headlines for all the wrong reasons ever since the pandemic hit the US.

"He's not much involved in vaccines. He makes a great electric car. And his rockets work well. So he's allowed to say these things. I hope that he doesn't confuse areas he's not involved in too much," Gates said.

Gates' comments came after Elon Musk spoke misleadingly about COVID-19 and expressed doubt over the severity of the pandemic in the United States. "There are a lot of C19 false positives messing up the numbers. Even tests with 5% false positive rate (in field, not lab) would show up as ~17 million fake C19 cases even if there were actually none," Musk had tweeted on July 1.