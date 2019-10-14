Elizabeth Warren trolls Facebook with fake Zuckerberg ad

Washington: In an apparent embarrassment for Facebook, Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has successfully run a fake ad on the social media platform that claimed "Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook just endorsed Donald Trump for re-election".

Unhappy over Facebook's earlier announcement that exempts politicians' posts from third-party fact-checking, the Massachusetts Senator intentionally made the ad with false claims and submitted it to Facebook's ad platform to see if it'd be approved.

"It got approved quickly and the ad is now running on Facebook. It changed their ads policy to allow politicians to run ads with known lies a" explicitly turning the platform into a disinformation-for-profit machine.

This week, we decided to see just how far it goes," Warren said in a series of tweets late Saturday. The ad further read: "What Zuckerberg has done is given Trump free rein to lie on his platform and then pay Facebook gobs of money to push out their lies to American voters."

"Facebook holds incredible power to affect elections and our national debate. TheyaÂ¿ve decided to let political figures lie to youa"even about Facebook itselfa"while their executives and their investors get even richer off the ads containing these lies," Warren commented on Twitter.