Eiffel Tower Row: Paris Orders Probe After Women Staff Asked To Step Aside During Hindu Group's Visit | X - RnaudBertrand

Paris city authorities have ordered an investigation after female employees at the Eiffel Tower were allegedly asked to step out of sight during a private visit by a Hindu religious delegation, triggering a staff protest and criticism from French politicians.

Employees held a meeting over the incident on Monday, leading to the temporary closure of the landmark. Signs at the base of the Eiffel Tower said its opening had been delayed for "operational reasons", Reuters reports.

Women asked to leave workstations

The incident allegedly occurred on Saturday when a delegation of about 100 people linked to the Hindu group Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) made a private visit to the Eiffel Tower.

"As the delegation passed through, women were ⁠asked to leave their workstations so that men could take their places," union representative Diane Davoine told Reuters.

This sounds completely unreal but I double checked and it's true: the Eiffel Tower was closed on Monday due to a Hindu sect that demanded that all women "make themselves invisible" so their 93-year-old guru wouldn't have to see them.



The sect in question is BAPS - "Bochasanwasi… https://t.co/16v7G4ZGrb pic.twitter.com/YOnaCINBqp — Arnaud Bertrand (@RnaudBertrand) September 8, 2026

Davoine said the incident caused tensions among employees over the weekend and eventually prompted them to hold a meeting with management.

"Tensions mounted over the weekend, so this morning, the employees decided to meet: first, to open a dialogue with management, and second, to ensure that women are never treated this way at the company again," she said.

Davoine said the management later apologised to employees over the incident.

Paris authorities order investigation

Paris Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire said an investigation would be launched "as soon as possible". In a post on social media platform X, Gregoire acknowledged the employees' anger and said their dissatisfaction was legitimate.

"It is urgent that all light be shed on the facts that led to this protest," Gregoire wrote.

The controversy also drew a response from National Assembly President Yael Braun-Pivet.

"Welcoming others never means giving up our values. In France, women are fully present in public life. No one tells them to become invisible," she wrote on X.

BAPS apologises for any 'pain or inconvenience'

BAPS representatives were in France for festivities linked to the inauguration of a Hindu temple in the Paris suburbs. The organisation said the Eiffel Tower visit had been arranged at the start of opening hours because of the size of the delegation and to avoid disrupting other visitors.

"To the best of our knowledge, at no point was anyone prevented access to the Eiffel Tower. ⁠Nevertheless, we sincerely apologise for any pain or inconvenience caused," BAPS said in a statement.

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Eiffel Tower operator yet to respond

A spokesperson for SETE, the company that operates the Eiffel Tower, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The investigation will examine the circumstances that led to the alleged removal of female employees from their workstations and the subsequent staff protest.