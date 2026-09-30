Eiffel Tower Chief Patrick Branco Ruivo To Step Down After Female Staff Excluded During BAPS Hindu Group Visit In Paris |

Paris: The head of the company that runs the Eiffel Tower will step down at the end of the year after female staff at the landmark building in Paris were excluded during a visit by a Hindu religious group.

Patrick Branco Ruivo, director general of the Société d'Exploitation de la tour Eiffel (SETE), will leave his post after an investigation conducted by an independent firm uncovered a series of operational failures in relation to the visit on Sept. 5.

The failures resulted “in female staff being excluded from the visit that day, an unacceptable situation,” a SETE statement on Tuesday said. Ruivo was appointed at the end of 2018.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Eiffel Tower, which attracts 7 million visitors a year, was closed on Sept. 7 due to a staff strike in protest over what a union official described as “unacceptable” management instructions.

Anger grew among staff of the 330-meter (1,083-foot) iconic landmark after management told employees that female workers should not be in contact with the delegation from Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha.

The group, known as BAPS, is a worldwide religious and civic organization within the Swaminarayan sect, a branch of Hinduism. It had been holding celebrations to mark the inauguration of a traditional Hindu stone temple in Paris.

The group did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday's announcement.

At the time of the incident, BAPS said in a statement to The Associated Press: "This coordination was undertaken purely as a matter of operational courtesy and logistics to ensure a smooth visit for a large group without inconveniencing the Tower's employees or the public. It was never, at any point, intended as a request rooted in gender.''

Read Also A Monument Worth Rediscovering: The Eiffel Tower Beyond The Controversy

Ariel Weil, chair of SETE, said on Tuesday he has requested measures and training programs promoting gender equality to be implemented.

It was not the first time the 137-year-old tower has been closed by industrial action. It was shut for six days in February 2024 because of striking employees demanding better maintenance of the historic landmark, and higher wages.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)