Eid al-Adha: Blood Again Runs Through Dhaka Streets After Mixing With Rain Water, Shocking Visuals Surface

The celebrations of EID al-Adha on Thursday took an unexpected turn in Bangladesh’s Dhaka as the rain poured down on the city during this festive occasion flooded the streets of Tejkunipara and soon after that the waterlogged streets turned into a deep shade of red which stunned everyone.

This resulted from, as per a Dhaka-based photographer who has posted these images on Twitter, the blood from the sacrificial animals offered during the 'kurbaani' tradition, becoming mixed with the rainwater.

The image of the blood-stained streets of Dhaka quickly circulated on various social media platforms, capturing immediate attention of concerned netizens.

(Warning: Strong visuals)

The intense redness of the picture might have led some to question its authenticity, assuming it had been manipulated, however, we could not verify the authenticity of the images independently.

Dhaka streets ran with blood in 2016 after Eid al-Adha sacrifices and heavy rain

Similar scenes were also witnessed in Dhaka back in 2016 when during the festival the streets turned red. The photos had then gone viral on social media prompting many to criticise the practice of animal slaughter.

Each very year there is some amount of blood flowing on the streets as many people including families slaughter their goats, cows and other livestock on the road. Due to the poor drainage system, the water gets clogged making the roads turn into sea of blood.

(Warning: Strong visuals)

A street in Dhaka in 2016 during the festival of EID Al-Adhain