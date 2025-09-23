Eggs Thrown At Muhammad Yunus’ Entourage In New York Amid UNGA Visit - VIDEO

Eggs Thrown At Muhammad Yunus’ Entourage In New York Amid UNGA Visit |

New York: Bangladesh's interim government chief Muhammad Yunus faced protests in New York with Bangladesh Awami League leaders and activists throwing eggs at his entourage, which includes Akhtar Hossain, member secretary of the newly formed National Citizen Party (NCP).

Yunus and other members from Bangladesh who arrived in New York on September 22 (local time) to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and faced protests outside JFK International Airport by leaders and workers of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party.

Video footage that has gone viral on social media shows protesters throwing eggs at Akhtar Hossain, calling him a "terrorist" and shouting slogans against Yunus.

Akhtar was one of the leaders of the student-led movement against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in July 2024. When Sheikh Hasina took refuge in India on August 5 that year, an interim government led by Nobel laureate Yunus was formed.

Although Yunus' entourage included BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Jamaat-e-Islami leaders, the protesters did not target them.

Yunus's press secretary, Shafiqul Alam, called it an "unfortunate incident". The NCP condemned "the attacks" on Akhtar in a statement.

The Chief Adviser to Bangladesh Government Yunus had on Monday said the Interim Government is making comprehensive preparations to ensure a free, fair, and peaceful general election in the first half of February next year.

The Chief Adviser made these remarks during a meeting in New York with Sergio Gor, the US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia and the US Ambassador-designate to India.

"The election will be held in February. It will be free, fair, and peaceful. The country is fully prepared," Professor Yunus told the Special Envoy.

Sergio Gor commended the leadership of the Bangladesh Chief Adviser and reiterated the United States' willingness to support the country's efforts.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a wide range of bilateral and regional issues, including trade, South Asian regional cooperation, the revival of SAARC, the Rohingya crisis, and the proliferation of disinformation targeting Dhaka.

The Chief Adviser sought continued US support for more than one million Rohingya refugees currently residing in camps in Cox's Bazar. In response, the US officials said that their life-saving aid for the Rohingyas would continue.

Professor Yunus noted that the Interim Government has intensified efforts to revive SAARC, which has not held a summit in over a decade. He also expressed Bangladesh's interest in joining ASEAN, stating that integration with Southeast Asian economies could significantly accelerate the country's development.

Additionally, he emphasised the importance of strengthening economic ties with landlocked Nepal and Bhutan, as well as with India's seven Northeastern states.

"We can accelerate our economic growth through closer regional cooperation," he said.

The Chief Adviser extended an invitation to Sergio Gor to visit Bangladesh at his earliest convenience.

