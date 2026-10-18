Ecuador: Video Shows Priest Killed After Massive Crucifix Falls On Him During Live-Streamed Mass

A Catholic priest in Ecuador was killed after a large wooden crucifix fell on him during a live-streamed Mass at a church in Guayaquil. The shocking incident, captured on video, occurred on October 17, 2026, at the Nuestra Señora del Perpetuo Socorro Church.

The footage shows priest Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari conducting the service at the altar when the large cross mounted on the wall behind him suddenly detaches and crashes down on him. The priest disappears from view following the impact, while the fallen crucifix is seen lying across the altar area.

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The incident occurred approximately 27 minutes into the live-streamed service, according to reports. The video has since circulated online, drawing shock and condolences from viewers.

Who Was The Priest Killed In The Church Accident?

Sánchez Molinari was a Redemptorist priest serving as parish priest at the church. The Archdiocese of Guayaquil confirmed his death on the same day and expressed grief over his passing.

In its statement, the archdiocese said the priest had “gone to the Father's house” and offered prayers for his Redemptorist congregation, family and friends.

The official announcement did not provide further details about the circumstances of the accident.

Video Of Fatal Accident Circulates Online

The video of the incident has drawn widespread attention because it captures the moment the crucifix falls on the priest while he is conducting the religious service. The sudden collapse of the large wooden cross leaves the altar area disrupted, with the fallen structure visible in the aftermath.

The footage has prompted an outpouring of condolences from viewers and members of the Catholic community.