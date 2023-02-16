Earthquake of magnitude 6 hits Philippines

New Zealand: Massive earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hits north west of Wellington | Representative Image

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6 shook the Philippines on Thursday morning.

According to the institute, the quake struck at a depth of 10 km around 2:10 a.m. local time, about 11 km southwest of Batuan town in Masbate province on the main island of Luzon

Termors felts at numerous locations

According to the institute, the quake was also felt in a number of locations in central and Luzon Philippines, including Legazpi City in the province of Albay, Sorsogon, Northern Samar, Negros Occidental, and Southern Leyte.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake had a depth of 20 kilometres and a magnitude of 6.1.