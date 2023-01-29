e-Paper Get App
Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes Iran, kills 7

ANIUpdated: Sunday, January 29, 2023, 10:56 AM IST
article-image
Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes Iran, kills 7 | Picture for representation
An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 on the Richter scale hit the city of Khoy in Iran on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

7 dead, around 440 injured

The quake resulted in the death of 7 people and injured around 440 others, causing tremors in many cities nearby, according to TRT world. It occurred at 23:44:44 (UTC+05:30) and hit 14 km SSW of Khowy, Iran on Saturday at a depth of 10 km, USGS stated.

Tremors felt in both West & East

As per the Iranian news agency, IRNA, the tremors were quite strong and were felt in many areas of the West Azerbaijan province of Iran. It was also felt in several cities, including Tabriz, the provincial capital of neighbouring East Azerbaijan.

Khoy is a city and capital of Khoy County, West Azerbaijan Province, Iran.

More details are awaited.

