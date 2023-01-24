Delhi: Strong earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits city, visuals surface |

On Tuesday afternoon, strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi. The earthquake was measured at 5.4 on the Richter scale. The termors were felt in Lucknow and some parts of Uttarakhand.

Felt the tremors of the #earthquake in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/xTIBi3oiqW — roobina mongia (@roobinam) January 24, 2023

Earthquake in delhi NCR pic.twitter.com/g8Cfzc8fZz — Ankur Harit (@HaritAnkur) January 24, 2023

The epicentre of quake is said to be the Kalika region in Nepal. China and Nepal are amongst countries affected by the tremors of earthquake along with India. No damage to any person or property has been reported yet.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km and was about 63 km to the northwest of Nepal’s Jumla district, more than 300 km from the capital, Kathmandu, according to a report in news agency Reuters.

Citizens share videos showing tremors effect

People in Delhi-NCR shared videos of ceiling fans and objects in their rooms shaking after experiencing the tremors.

Though I felt the bed shake but to be sure I check the chandelier. #Earthquake https://t.co/mK9u6btfTi pic.twitter.com/mCP3weZi6h — Pankhuri Pathak पंखुड़ी पाठक پنکھڑی (@pankhuripathak) January 24, 2023

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.

