Delhi: Strong earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits city, visuals surface

The epicentre of quake is Kalika region in Nepal. China and Nepal are amongst countries affected by the tremors of earthquake along with India.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 03:12 PM IST

On Tuesday afternoon, strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi. The earthquake was measured at 5.4 on the Richter scale. The termors were felt in Lucknow and some parts of Uttarakhand.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km and was about 63 km to the northwest of Nepal's Jumla district, more than 300 km from the capital, Kathmandu, according to a report in news agency Reuters.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km and was about 63 km to the northwest of Nepal’s Jumla district, more than 300 km from the capital, Kathmandu, according to a report in news agency Reuters.

Citizens share videos showing tremors effect

People in Delhi-NCR shared videos of ceiling fans and objects in their rooms shaking after experiencing the tremors.

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.

