Delhi: Strong earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits city, visuals surface

On Tuesday afternoon, strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi. The earthquake was measured at 5.4 on the Richter scale. The termors were felt in Lucknow and some parts of Uttarakhand.
The epicentre of quake is said to be the Kalika region in Nepal. China and Nepal are amongst countries affected by the tremors of earthquake along with India. No damage to any person or property has been reported yet.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km and was about 63 km to the northwest of Nepal’s Jumla district, more than 300 km from the capital, Kathmandu, according to a report in news agency Reuters.
Citizens share videos showing tremors effect
People in Delhi-NCR shared videos of ceiling fans and objects in their rooms shaking after experiencing the tremors.
This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.
(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)