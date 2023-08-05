 Earthquake In Indonesia: Quake Of Magnitude 6.0 Jolts North Sulawesi, No Tsunami Alert
IANSUpdated: Saturday, August 05, 2023, 07:13 AM IST
article-image
Quake Of Magnitude 6.0 Jolts North Sulawesi | Pixabay

Jakarta, August 5: A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck off North Sulawesi province in central Indonesia on Friday evening but did not trigger a tsunami, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The quake happened at 18:48 p.m. Jakarta time, with its epicentre being 117 km southeast of Bolaang Mongondow Timur (East Bolaang Mongondow) district and a depth of 10 km under the seabed, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the geophysics agency.

The earthquake did not have the potential to trigger giant waves, it said.

Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.0 Jolts Andaman & Nicobar Islands
article-image

